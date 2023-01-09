Bonnie Tsui lives, swims, and surfs in the Bay Area. A longtime contributor to theandshe has been the recipient of the Jane Rainie Opel Young Alumna Award from Harvard University, the Lowell Thomas Gold Award, and a National Press Foundation Fellowship. Her last book,, won the Asian/Pacific American Award for Literature and was abestseller and Best of 2009 Notable Bay Area Books selection. Her website is bonnietsui.com.