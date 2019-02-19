Bob Hostetler

Bob Hostetler is a writer and speaker. His thirty-six books to date include two bestselling devotionals co-authored with Josh McDowell and Take Time To Be Holy, a one-year devotional drawn from the writings of Samuel Logan Brengle. He has won two Gold Medallion Awards, four Ohio Associated Press awards, and an Amy Foundation Award. He is the founding pastor of Cobblestone Community Church in Oxford, Ohio. He and his wife Robin have two children and five grandchildren.