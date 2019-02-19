Bob Hostetler
Bob Hostetler is a writer and speaker. His thirty-six books to date include two bestselling devotionals co-authored with Josh McDowell and Take Time To Be Holy, a one-year devotional drawn from the writings of Samuel Logan Brengle. He has won two Gold Medallion Awards, four Ohio Associated Press awards, and an Amy Foundation Award. He is the founding pastor of Cobblestone Community Church in Oxford, Ohio. He and his wife Robin have two children and five grandchildren.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Bard and the Bible
365 Devotions pairing Scripture from the King James Bible and lines from Shakespeare's plays and sonnets. Includes little known history, curiosities, and facts about words…