Bill Emmott

Bill Emmott was the editor-in-chief of the Economist from 1993 to 2006, and is now a writer and consultant on international affairs. He is a regular contributor to the Financial Times in London, La Stampa in Italy, Nikkei Business in Japan, and for Project Syndicate worldwide. He is a trustee of the International Institute for Strategic Studies, a Visiting Professor at Shujitsu University, and global economic adviser for Stonehenge Fleming Family & Partners. He is the author of several books, including 20:21 Vision, Rivals, and Good Italy, Bad Italy. He is also the narrator and co-author, with Annalisa Piras, of a documentary about Italy, Girlfriend in a Coma. In 2015, he produced The Great European Disaster Movie, which has now been seen by 2,500,000 people in twelve countries and translated into ten languages.