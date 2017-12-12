Bharti Vyas
Bharti Vyas is an internationally renowned holistic beauty therapist, with clients including Cher and Belinda Carlisle. In the UK, she is regularly featured on radio and television and in the national press and women’s magazines. Bharti has two clinics in Marylebone, London, and developed the highly acclaimed “Skin Wisdom” range of products for Britain’s Tesco supermarket chain.
