Betty Oppenheimer

Betty Oppenheimer is an experienced crafter and seamstress who studied textile science at the Fashion Institute of Technology and has worked as textile quality assurance manager and engineer for several sportswear companies. Betty is the author of The Candlemaker’s Companion and Growing Lavender and Community on the Sequim Prairie. She lives on the Olympic Penninsula in rural Washington state.
