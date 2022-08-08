Orders over $45 ship FREE

Ben Terris is a writer in The Washington Post's Style section with a focus on national politics. Terris previously worked at National Journal, where he wrote political features primarily focused on Congress. His time at National Journal also included a hunting trip with one of the most conservative members of Congress, a hamburger cook-off with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and a trip to Clarksdale, Miss., to write about the murder of a mayoral candidate. A 2008 graduate of Brandeis University, Terris spent the first 13 weeks of his career driving 15,000 miles around the country in a beat-up Toyota Camry talking with young people about politics and writing up what he learned from them for the Huffington Post. He subsequently took a job as a hyperlocal reporter for the Boston Globe and then went to the Chronicle of Higher Education.
 
He received an Excellence in Feature Writing award from the Society for features Journalism.
