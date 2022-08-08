Orders over $45 ship FREE
Ben Terris
Ben Terris is a writer in The Washington Post's Style section with a focus on national politics. Terris previously worked at National Journal, where he wrote political features primarily focused on Congress. His time at National Journal also included a hunting trip with one of the most conservative members of Congress, a hamburger cook-off with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and a trip to Clarksdale, Miss., to write about the murder of a mayoral candidate. A 2008 graduate of Brandeis University, Terris spent the first 13 weeks of his career driving 15,000 miles around the country in a beat-up Toyota Camry talking with young people about politics and writing up what he learned from them for the Huffington Post. He subsequently took a job as a hyperlocal reporter for the Boston Globe and then went to the Chronicle of Higher Education.Read More
He received an Excellence in Feature Writing award from the Society for features Journalism.
By the Author
The Eye of the Storm
THE EYE OF THE STORM explores Washington’s New New Normal through the eyes of a diverse cast of Beltway characters. THE EYE OF THE STORM…