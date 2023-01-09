Becky Cushing Gop is an award-winning environmental educator and director of Mass Audubon West, encompassing 18 wildlife sanctuaries, conservation partnerships, and widespread community and school programming. She is based at the 1,400-acre Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary in Lenox, home to a healthy population of Castor canadensis—aka, the North American beaver. In addition to her work at Mass Audubon, she shares nature and mindfulness practices through presentations and workshops for conservation professionals, educators, and the general public throughout the Northeast. She lives with her family in western Massachusetts.