Barry Feinstein

Barry Feinstein’s work has appeared in LIFE, Look, Esquire, Time, and Newsweek. He was the exclusive photographer on Dylan’s 1966 European tour and on the 1974 Dylan/The Band tour.

Daniel Kramer’s pictures have been collected by the Eastman House, the National Portrait Gallery, the Whitney, and the International Center of Photography. He was nominated by the Music Journalism Awards for his photographs of Bob Dylan.

Jim Marshall is the author of Not Fade Away: The Rock & Roll Photography of Jim Marshall and most recently, Jim Marshall: Proof. His work is included in the permanent collection of the Smithsonian and he has more than five hundred album and CD covers to his credit.

Arlo Guthrie, the son of renowned folk artist Woody Guthrie, is a folk musician who was nominated for a Grammy in 1967 for Best Folk Performance and in 1997 for Best Musical Album for Children.

