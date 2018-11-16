Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Aurélie Chien Chow Chine
By the Author
Little Unicorn Is Sad
Mr. Men meets The Color Monster--with a unicorn!--in the third book in this series that taps into the current trend of books about childhood emotions,…
Little Unicorn Is Shy
Mr. Men meets The Color Monster--with a unicorn!--in the fourth book in this series that taps into the current trend of books about childhood emotions,…
Little Unicorn Is Angry
For fans of unicorns, Mr. Men, and Little Miss, this book in the Little Unicorn series about coping with strong feelings offers tools to manage…
Little Unicorn Is Scared
For fans of unicorns, Mr. Men, and Little Miss, this book in the Little Unicorn series about coping with strong feelings offers tools to manage…