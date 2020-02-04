Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Arindam Bhattacharya
Dr. Arindam Bhattacharya is Senior Partner at Boston Consulting Group’s New Delhi office. He has been the head of BCG India, is the co-founder and Fellow of Henderson Institute, BCG’s thought leadership arm, and is a member of leadership team of Global Advantage practice. He has been researching, writing consulting on the subject of globalization and global business models, and has given a TED talk on the topic. He has co-authored the book Globality: Competing with Everyone from Everywhere for Everything, named by The Economist to its Best of the Year list.
By the Author
Beyond Great
The nine core strategies that will help companies keep customers, attract quality talent, generate revenue, and improve the communities around them, all in the face…