Dr. Arindam Bhattacharya is Senior Partner at Boston Consulting Group’s New Delhi office. He has been the head of BCG India, is the co-founder and Fellow of Henderson Institute, BCG’s thought leadership arm, and is a member of leadership team of Global Advantage practice. He has been researching, writing consulting on the subject of globalization and global business models, and has given a TED talk on the topic. He has co-authored the book Globality: Competing with Everyone from Everywhere for Everything, named by The Economist to its Best of the Year list.