Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Arindam Bhattacharya

Dr. Arindam Bhattacharya is Senior Partner at Boston Consulting Group’s New Delhi office. He has been the head of BCG India, is the co-founder and Fellow of Henderson Institute, BCG’s thought leadership arm, and is a member of leadership team of Global Advantage practice. He has been researching, writing consulting on the subject of globalization and global business models, and has given a TED talk on the topic. He has co-authored the book Globality: Competing with Everyone from Everywhere for Everything, named by The Economist to its Best of the Year list.

Read More Arrow Icon