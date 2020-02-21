Arielle Yuspeh is a political consultant based in Los Angeles. A former creative director at the intersection of film and social impact, she transitioned into politics where she ran congressional races and field operations (including those in key swing states for presidential campaigns). In addition to having served on the boards of several non-profits, Arielle currently works as a political strategist specializing in policy issues and ballot initiative campaigns. She co-created Gerrymander Jewelry to highlight the absurdity of how many states draw their congressional and state legislative district lines.