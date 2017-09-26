Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Arden Hayes
By the Author
UglyDolls: The Movie Novel
The UglyDolls of Uglyville-Ox, Ugly Dog, Lucky Bat, Wage, and Babo-spend each day partying and welcoming new UglyDolls to their town. They truly believe that…
My Little Pony: Equestria Girls: Canterlot High Stories: Pinkie Pie and the Cupcake Calamity
Hang out at Canterlot High in this fun series featuring fashion tips from the official Equestria Girls stylist. This brand-new story stars Pinkie Pie and…
My Little Pony: Equestria Girls: Canterlot High Stories: Twilight Sparkle's Science Fair Sparks
Hang out at Canterlot High in this fun series featuring fashion tips from the official Equestria Girls stylist. This brand-new story stars Twilight Sparkle and…
My Little Pony: Equestria Girls: Canterlot High Stories: Rainbow Dash Brings the Blitz
Hang out at Canterlot High in this fun series featuring fashion tips from the official Equestria Girls stylist. This brand-new story stars Rainbow Dash and…