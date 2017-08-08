Anna Faelten

Anna Faelten is a Corporate Finance advisor at international accountancy firm EY. Anna has many years of M&A experience, advising firms when raising and investing capital with a focus on the Technology, Media and Telecommunications sector. She remains a visiting lecturer at Cass Business School, where she teaches mergers and acquisitions to master’s degree students. Her ongoing academic research focuses on M&A but also encompasses general corporate finance, corporate governance, corporate distress, and restructuring and investment in emerging markets.



Michel Driessen is a Senior Partner within the Transaction Advisory Services practice at international accounting firm EY. He has previously held senior executive positions at Accenture, Visa and Rabobank. During his nine years at EY he has worked on and led over 100 multi-billion pound transactions with the world’s largest corporates and private equity firms on some of the biggest and most complex cross-border engagements. His focus has been on synergy identification and valuation, post merger integration and divestments/carve-outs. He is an advisory board member of the M&A Research Centre and a Senior Visiting Fellow at Cass Business School.



Scott Moeller is a Professor in the Practice of Finance at Cass Business School where he is also the Director of the M&A Research Centre. He is a former investment banker with both Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank, former consultant with Booz, Allen & Hamilton, and co-author of the bestselling Intelligent M&A: Navigating the mergers and acquisitions minefield (now in its second edition), author of Surviving M&A: Make the most of your company being acquired, and editor of Finance Essentials: The Practitioners’ Guide andM&A Collection: Themes in Best Practice.