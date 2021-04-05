Ann Burgess

Dr. Ann Burgess, APRN, FAAN, is a leading forensic and psychiatric nurse who worked with the FBI for over two decades. She is currently a professor at the Boston College Connell School of Nursing, where she teaches graduate courses in forensic nursing. She has received countless honors and accolades for her groundbreaking research, including the "Living Legend" award from the American Academy of Nursing. She lives in Boston, MA.



Steven Constantine (cowriter) is the assistant director of marketing and communications at the Boston College Connell School of Nursing. He lives in Boston, MA.