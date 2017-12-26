Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Alice Skinner

Alice Skinner is an activist-illustrator and visual artist based in London. She’s a member of the Con Artist Collective and recent graduate of the London College of Communication. As an intersectional feminist, Alice aims to bring about political change through her art; tackling issues of injustice and oppression through pastel colors and whimsical illustrations to juxtapose against the often very serious subject matter.
