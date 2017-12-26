Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Alice Skinner
Alice Skinner is an activist-illustrator and visual artist based in London. She’s a member of the Con Artist Collective and recent graduate of the London College of Communication. As an intersectional feminist, Alice aims to bring about political change through her art; tackling issues of injustice and oppression through pastel colors and whimsical illustrations to juxtapose against the often very serious subject matter.Read More
By the Author
The Revolution Handbook
In the vein of Wreck this Journal and Start Where You Are, The Revolution Handbook is an irreverent yet instructive interactive guide to political resistance…