Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Al Andrews
Al Andrews is a counselor, author, and speaker. He is the director of Porter’s Call, a non-profit offering counsel, support, and encouragement to recording artists and their families. He is the founder of Improbably Philanthropy, a charity that aids children through the sale of his children’s book The Boy, the Kite, and the Wind. He lives in Nashville, TN.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
A Walk One Winter Night
What started as a simple, late night stroll for a man who needed to clear his head from the hassles of the season turned into…