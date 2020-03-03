Aileen Weintraub

Aileen Weintraub is an award-winning author and editor. She has twenty years’ experience in the publishing industry and has written more than fifty books for children and young adults with companies including Scholastic, Simon and Schuster, and Sterling. Her book, Never Too Young: 50 Unstoppable Kids Who Made a Difference, won a 2018 Parents’ Choice Award. She has also written numerous essays and articles for Huff Post Personal, Glamour, Scary Mommy, the Manifest-Station, Kveller, and other publications.



Sarah Green is an illustrator and designer from San Francisco. She graduated from RISD in 2014 and now splits her time between her hometown of San Francisco and Vancouver, Canada, with her fluffy, tiny cat by her side. She loves history, research, and nature, and probably has more plants than a person should.

