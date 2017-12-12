Adrienne Ryan
ADRIENNE RYAN, a former police officer
and corporate recruitment consultant, is a
full-time writer and consultant for TV drama production. She speaks publicly on a variety of topics, including the emotional impact
of miscarriage. She and her husband live in
New South Wales, Australia.
