Haunted by a charm-school class in junior high school and the inability to do her own hair or apply makeup, Abigail Grotke has been collecting outdated advice books for almost twenty years. She has an extensive background in print and digital publications and a keen interest in historical materials and pop culture, not to mention a love of crawling around dirty used bookstores to find the perfect book to add to her collection. Grotke has combined selections of advice from her books with witty commentary to create her award-winning Web site, Miss Abigail's Time Warp Advice, and a high-profile weekly column for the London Times Magazine from September 2001 through February 2003. During the day, Grotke is a digital projects coordinator at the Library of Congress, and has previously worked in the publications office of the Smithsonian American Art Museum. In 2004, she was named one of 55 Library Journal “Movers and Shakers,” an annual feature which sets out to identify “emerging leaders in the Library world.” She lives in an old house in Takoma Park, Maryland, with her terrier mutts, Frieda and Felix, and amazing collection of ice crushers.