Kim Sunée is the author of the national bestseller, Trail of Crumbs: Hunger, Love, and the Search for Home. Trail of Crumbs was both a Barnes & Noble Discover pick and a Book Sense Pick, and has been translated into Korean, Chinese, and Hebrew. She has been featured in the New York Times, Ladies’ Homes Journal, People, ELLE, and Glamour. She ate and lived in Europe for ten years before working as a food editor for Southern Living magazine and Cottage Living magazine. Her writing has appeared in Food & Wine, The Oxford American, and Asian American Poetry and Writing.

Sunée has appeared several times as a guest judge on the Food Network’s Iron Chef America and has collaborated on several cookbooks, including The Tuscan Sun Cookbook by Frances and Ed Mayes, and the Tupelo Honey Cafe by Elizabeth Sims and Chef Brian Sonoskus. She lives in Anchorage, Alaska.