You WILL Be My Friend!

By Peter Brown

Genre: Picture Book

Curriculum Subject: Character Education

Grade: PreK-1

Today is the day the exuberant Lucy is going to make a new friend! But she finds it’s harder than she had thought–she accidentally ruins the giraffe’s breakfast and is much too big for the frogs’ pond. Just when she’s about to give up, an unexpected friend finds her, and loves her just the way she is.

This heartwarming story offers a unique and humor-filled spin on the all-important themes of persistence and friendship.

PRAISE

2012 Irma Black Award Finalist

“Readers will be wone over by this witty, slapstick story of friendship found.” –SLJ