By: Grace Lin

Genre: Fantasy

Curriculum Subjects: Folk/Fairy Tales: Magic, Friendship, Adventure

Grade: 3-7

Download Educator Guide

This Newbery Honor book features magic, adventure, friendship, and even a dragon who can’t fly! In the valley of Fruitless Mountain, a young girl named Minli lives in a ramshackle hut with her parents. In the evenings, her father regales her with old folktales of the Jade Dragon and the Old Man on the Moon, who knows the answers to all of life’s questions.

Inspired by these stories, Minli sets off on an extraordinary journey to find the Old Man on the Moon to ask him how she can change her family’s fortune. She encounters an assorted cast of characters and magical creatures along the way, including a dragon who accompanies her on her quest for the ultimate answer. Grace Lin, author of the beloved Year of the Dog and Year of the Rat, returns with a wondrous story of adventure, faith, and friendship.

A fantasy crossed with Chinese folklore, Where the Mountain Meets the Moon is a timeless story reminiscent of The Wizard of Oz. Her beautiful illustrations, printed in full-color, accompany the text throughout. Once again, she has created a charming, engaging book for young readers.

PRAISE

A 2010 Newbery Honor Book

★ “Children will embrace this accessible, timeless story about the evil of greed and the joy of gratitude.” – Booklist

★“The author’s writing is elegant, and her full-color illustrations are stunning … compelling and thoroughly human.” –SLJ

★“Minli emerges a stalwart female role model who learns the importance of family, friendship, and faith during her amazing journey.” –Kirkus