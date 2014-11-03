“When Did You See Her Last?”

By Lemony Snicket

Genre: Juvenile Fiction

Curriculum Subject: Adventure: Mysteries, Personal Development: Character Development, Personal Development: Friendship

Grades: 3 & up

Educator Guide

In the fading town of Stain’d-by-the-Sea, young apprentice Lemony Snicket has a new case to solve when he and his chaperone are hired to find a missing girl. Is the girl a runaway? Or was she kidnapped? Was she seen last at the grocery store? Or could she have stopped at the diner? Is it really any of your business? These are All The Wrong Questions.

PRAISE

“Snicket introduces a sometimes charming, more often alarming cast of characters-all whom keep pages turning.” – Booklist

“Reading this second adventure is like playing a combination of Clue and a children’s literature version of Trivial Pursuit.” – The Horn Book

“Chock-full of linguistic play and literary allusions to children’s and classic literature, this is adventure mystery for young readers who like to think as they read.” – Kirkus Reviews

“The author’s trademark wit and talent for sustaining suspense make this fast-paced, noir mystery a fun choice for kids who enjoy a good whodunit.”– School Library Journal