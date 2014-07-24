When Bob Met Woody

By Gary Golio

Illustrated by Marc Burckhardt

Genre: Non-fiction

Curriculum subject: Social Studies: Biography; Social Studies: America

Bob Dylan is a musical icon, an American legend, and, quite simply, a poet. But before he became Bob Dylan, he was Bob Zimmerman, a kid from rural Minnesota.

This lyrical and gorgeously illustrated picture book biography follows Bob as he renames himself after his favorite poet, Dylan Thomas, and leaves his mining town to pursue his love of music in New York City. There, he meets his folk music hero and future mentor, Woody Guthrie, changing his life forever.

Download Educator Guide

PRAISE

“Sensitively written, meticulously researched.” –Kirkus

“A stirring introduction to two music legends.” –Booklist