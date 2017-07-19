What the Dinosaurs Did at School

By Refe and Susan Tuma

Genre: Juvenile Fiction

Curriculum Subject: Family Life: School, Humor: General, Adventure: Animals, Personal Development: Self-Discovery

Grades: Pre-K-3rd

Every November, writer and social media master Refe Tuma and his wife, Susan, work into the night to bring their four children scenes from the secret lives of their toys–specifically the nighttime antics of their plastic dinosaurs. But in the follow-up to the hit What the Dinosaurs Did Last Night, these scampish dinosaurs make the trip to school, hidden in a kid’s backpack. Each scene is photographed in meticulous detail, letting viewers joyfully suspend disbelief and think to themselves–just LOOK at what these diminutive dinos did at school!

PRAISE

“The husband-and-wife team of “Dinovember” fame pose their plastic dinosaurs with props and use perspective masterfully to stage their scenes. Those new to school will be treated to a rather different view of the place and some clever uses of the supplies they have waiting for their own first days. Better add plastic dinosaurs to the shopping list—kids will want in on the fun.” —Kirkus

“The compositions are excellent, the props adorable (tiny lab coats in the science room, a mop-turned-wig for a T. rex), and the hyperbolic narration sustains a fever pitch.” —Publishers Weekly

VIDEO

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

• Storyboarding and the Origami Dinosaur Battle that Almost Was

• Location Scouting and the Curse of the Flooded 3rd Grade Hallway