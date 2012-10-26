What Happened to Cass McBride?

By Gail Giles

Genre: Realistic Fiction/Mystery

Curriculum subjects: Mystery, Empathy

Grade: 10-12

2009 Garden State Teen Book Award nominee

“The setting is claustrophobic, the characters are complex and the story will keep readers on the edge of their seats,” KLIATT raved of this vivid, fast-paced psychological thriller in a starred review. Kyle Kirby has planned a cruel and unusual revenge on Cass McBride, the most popular girl in school, for the death of his brother David. He digs a hole. Kidnaps Cass. Puts her in a box–underground. He buries her alive. But lying in the deepest dark, Cass finds a weapon: she uses the power of words to keep her nemesis talking–and herself breathing–during the most harrowing 48 hours of her life.

★ “[An] outstanding psychological thriller.” –VOYA (starred review)