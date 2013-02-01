By Kirsten Smith

Genre: Young Adult, Realistic Fiction, Poetry

Curriculum Subjects: Friendship, Personal Development, Poetry

Grade: 10-12

Sixteen-year-old Moe’s Shoftlifters Anonymous meetings are usually punctuated by the snores of an old man and the whining of the world’s unhappiest housewife. Until the day that Tabitha Foster and Elodie walk in. Tabitha Foster pretty much has everything she wants: money, friends, popularity, a hot boyfriend who worships her…and clearly also a yen for stealing. So does Elodie, who, despite her goodie-two-shoes attitude pretty much has “klepto” written across her forehead in indelible marker. But both of them are nothing compared to Moe.

Tabitha, Elodie, and Moe: a beauty queen, a professional wallflower, and a burnout– a more unlikely trio high school has rarely seen. And yet, when Tabitha challenges them to a steal-off, they set off down a road of strange friendship linked by the thrill of stealing and the reasons that spawn it.

★ “Funny, smart, and perceptive.” – PW