Torn Away

By Jennifer Brown

Genre: Juvenile Fiction

Curriculum Subjects: Family Life: Grandparents and Extended Family, Personal Development: Loss, Teen Life: Family

Grade: 7-17

Born and raised in the Midwest, Jersey Cameron knows all about tornadoes. Or so she thinks. When her town is devastated by a twister, Jersey survives — but loses her mother, her young sister, and her home. As she struggles to overcome her grief, she’s sent to live with her only surviving relatives: first her biological father, then her estranged grandparents.

In an unfamiliar place, Jersey faces a reality she’s never considered before — one in which her mother wasn’t perfect, and neither were her grandparents, but they all loved her just the same. Together, they create a new definition of family. And that’s something no tornado can touch.

PRAISE & ACCOLADES

* “Vivid and emotional…Torn Away is a superb read.” –VOYA, starred review

“This is a gut-wrenching and poignant look at the aftermath of natural disaster and the secrets that families keep, written with raw honesty and deep emotion.” –Booklist

“Brown gives readers a true sense of the horror wrought by the storm and the agony of its aftermath; her ability to create rich, complex characters is once again in evidence.” –Publishers Weekly

“Brown depicts Jersey’s reaction to a frightening, life-altering situation expertly, and the protagonist’s voice is authentic…Overall, this is a wrenching story of the will to survive at any cost.” –SLJ

“This is a satisfying book that explores an intriguing situation: what happens to a girl who loses everything that meant anything, and who learns that there may be more love left in the world.” –Library Media Connection

“Will have appeal far beyond the tornado-prone Midwest.” –The Bulletin