Written by Richard T. Morris

Illustrated by Tom Lichtenheld

Genre: Fiction

Curriculum Subject: Personal Development: Careers; Adventure: Animals

Grades: Pre-K – 1

MOOSE?

Yes, Moose!

When a movie director tries to capture the life of a moose on film, he’s in for a big surprise. It turns out the moose has a dream bigger then just being a moose–he wants to be an astronaut and go to the moon.

His forest friends step in to help him, and action ensues. Lots of action. Like a lacrosse-playing grandma, a gigantic slingshot into space, and a flying, superhero chipmunk.

In this hilarious romp, Richard T. Morris and bestselling illustrator Tom Lichtenheld remind us to dream big and, when we do, to aim for the moon.

PRAISE

★”Morris’ story is filled with child-friendly humor that is cleverly matched by Lichtenheld’s comic ink, pencil and gouache paintings. The pair captures personality (lots of it), action and adventure, along with some old-fashioned filmmaking tropes… Certain to elicit gales of giggles. A humorous-make that hysterical-homage to movies and big dreams.” –Kirkus

★”Lichtenheld fills each page with serene nature scenes in soft, fuzzy earth tones. But with each interruption, things get downright goofy with chuckle-worthy background details, silly asides in speech bubbles, and hugely expressive fonts that crowd the pages and add a colorful touch of mania to the director’s growing frustration. A rambunctious and hilarious story of embracing the unexpected.” –Booklist

★”The increasingly exasperated duck, deadpan animal characters, absurd situations, and disembodied narration recall an animated short with voiceover, and the dialogue-heavy text and plentiful humor make this excellent material for a rowdy readers’ theater production.” –The Bulletin of the Center for Children’s Books

“Morris gives This is a Moose an unexpected and lively structure. Lichtenheld is a master of texture: His fir trees look spiky; the duck’s beret has the soft thickness of felt; and the blue sky, with delicate variations in color, has the opacity of northern morning as the fog begins to lift.” -The New York Times