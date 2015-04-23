By Grace Lin

Genre: Juvenile Fiction

Curriculum Subject: Personal Development: Friendship, Personal Development: Self-Discovery, Family Life: Daily Life and Play

Grades: 3-7

Educator Guide

In this sequel to The Year of the Dog, Pacy has another big year in store for her. The Year of the Dog was a very lucky year: she met her best friend Melody and discovered her true talents. However, the Year of the Rat brings big changes: Pacy must deal with Melody moving to California, find the courage to forge on with her dream of becoming a writer and illustrator, and learn to face some of her own flaws. Pacy encounters prejudice, struggles with acceptance, and must find the beauty in change.

Based on the author’s childhood adventures, The Year of the Rat, features the whimsical black and white illustrations and the hilarious and touching anecdotes that helped The Year of the Dog earn rave reviews and satisfied readers.

PRAISE & ACCOLADES

“An endearing story that will touch readers.” – Booklist

“Readers of this gentle, appealing sequel will appreciate the way the engaging protagonist discovers she can survive the changes a new year brings.” – Kirkus Reviews