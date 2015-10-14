The Sasquatch Escape

by Suzanne Selfors

Genre: Juvenile Fiction

Curriculum Subject: Adventure: Animals, Adventure: Magic/Fantasy, Folk Tales/Fairy Tales/Classics: Animals

Grades: 2 – 5

When Ben Silverstein is sent to the rundown town of Buttonville to spend the summer with his grandfather, he’s certain it will be the most boring vacation ever. That is, until his grandfather’s cat brings home what looks like . . . a baby dragon?

Amazed, Ben enlists the help of Pearl Petal, a local girl with an eye for adventure. They take the wounded dragon to the only veterinarian’s office in town — Dr. Woo’s Worm Hospital. But as Ben and Pearl discover once they are inside, Dr. Woo’s isn’t a worm hospital at all — it’s actually a secret hospital for imaginary creatures.

After Ben accidentally leaves the hospital’s front door unlocked, a rather large, rather stinky, andvery hairy beast escapes into Buttonville. Ben and Pearl are tasked with retrieving the runaway creature, and what started out as an ordinary summer becomes the story of a lifetime.

Suzanne Selfors delivers a wild journey filled with mythical creatures and zany adventures that are anything but imaginary.

PRAISE

★ “From the first dragon sighting, readers will be thoroughly entertained with this hijinks-filled adventure story. Ben and Pearl are fun-seeking characters, while Santat’s illustrations perfectly complement a story that mixes reality with the imaginary. Young readers will be anxious for future adventures in the Imaginary Veterinary series.” —Library Media Connection

“A solid, entertaining opener. Ben and Pearl are Everykids that readers will relate to, and the adults of Buttonville are often delightfully weird and clueless….More hijinks-filled adventure than mystery, this is sure to win an audience.” —Kirkus Reviews

“An entertaining story that will pique readers’ interest from the first dragon sighting….Santat’s characteristically dynamic illustrations complement a story that will have readers eager for the next book in the Imaginary Veterinary series.” —Publishers Weekly

“Funny, touching, and sure to please, this title is full of charm. Kids will relate to Ben and his troubles, root for the amazing animals, and enjoy Santat’s zany illustrations.” —School Library Journal