The Map to Everywhere

By Carrie Ryan and John Parke Davis

Genre: Juvenile Fiction

Curriculum Subject: Adventure: Magic/Fantasy/Pirates, Personal Development: Friendship

Grades: 3-7

Listen to Author Interview Educator Guide for Book 1 Educator Guide for Book 2

Wherever you need to go — the Map to Everywhere can take you there.

To Master Thief Fin, an orphan from the murky pirate world of the Khaznot Quay, the Map is the key to finding his mother. To suburban schoolgirl Marrill, it’s her only way home after getting stranded on the Pirate Stream, the magical waterway that connects every world in creation. With the help of a bumbling wizard and his crew, they must scour the many worlds of the Pirate Stream to gather the pieces of the Map to Everywhere — but they aren’t the only ones looking. A sinister figure is hot on their tail, and if they can’t beat his ghostly ship to find the Map, it could mean the destruction of everything they hold dear!

In Carrie Ryan and John Parke Davis’s first installment of a fantastical new series, adventure, magic, and hilarity collide in the treacherous skies and dangerous waters of the Pirate Stream. Heart-pounding escapades and a colorful cast of characters will have readers setting sail through this wholly original and unforgettable tale.

PRAISE & ACCOLADES

★ “Ryan and Davis’ swashbuckling quest features fantastic world building, gnarly creatures, and a villain who is both spooky and formidable…. The unique details, expert plotting, charming characters, and comic interludes combine in a tantalizing read.” — Booklist, starred review

★ “Vividly cast…. Multifaceted characters, high stakes, imaginative magic, and hints of hidden twists and complexities to come.” — Kirkus Reviews, starred review

★ “Fast-paced and imaginative, this adventure combines action with whimsy, injecting emotion and pathos into an otherwise lighthearted romp. It’s a strong start for what promises to be a highly enjoyable series.” — Publishers Weekly, starred review

★ “Wholly original…. This is an ambitious undertaking, and strong readers who enjoy adventure fiction and fantasy will inhale the first book in what has the potential to be an extraordinary series.” — School Library Journal, starred review

READ THE WHOLE SERIES