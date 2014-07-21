The House Baba Built

By Ed Young

Genre: Juvenile Nonfiction

Curriculum Subject: Social Studies: Biographies, Social Studies: Europe/Asia/Africa, Family Life: Daily Life and Play, Family Life: Parents/Siblings/Babies

Grades: P – 17

In Ed Young’s childhood home in Shanghai, all was not as it seemed: a rocking chair became a horse; a roof became a roller rink; an empty swimming pool became a place for riding scooters and bikes. The house his father built transformed as needed into a place to play hide-and-seek, to eat bamboo shoots, and to be safe.

For outside the home’s walls, China was at war. Soon the house held not only Ed and his four siblings but also friends, relatives, and even strangers who became family. The war grew closer, and Ed watched as planes flew overhead and frends joined the Chinese air force. But through it all, Ed’s childhood remained full of joy and imagination.

This powerful, poignant, and exquisitely illustrated memoir is the story of one of our most beloved children’s illustrators and the house his baba built.

