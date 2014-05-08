Pi in the Sky

By: Jennifer E. Smith

Genre: YA Realistic Fiction

Curriculum Subjects: Teen Life: Relationships/Sexuality, Teen Life: Personal Development

Grade: 6 & Up

AR: 11.0

Lucy lives on the twenty-fourth floor. Owen lives in the basement. It’s fitting, then, that they meet in the middle — stuck between two floors of a New York City apartment building, on an elevator rendered useless by a citywide blackout. After they’re rescued, Lucy and Owen spend the night wandering the darkened streets and marveling at the rare appearance of stars above Manhattan. But once the power is back, so is reality. Lucy soon moves abroad with her parents, while Owen heads out west with his father.

The brief time they spend together leaves a mark. And as their lives take them to Edinburgh and to San Francisco, to Prague and to Portland, Lucy and Owen stay in touch through postcards, occasional e-mails, and phone calls. But can they — despite the odds — find a way to reunite?

Praise for The Geography of You and Me

★ “The meet-cute master behind The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight and This Is What Happy Looks Like delivers her best book yet, a straightforward, old-fashioned swoon-fest that, in another time, would be a film starring Audrey Hepburn.” –Booklist

“Smith has written a sweet, moody story that can also be deeply heartbreaking…There are plenty of romantic sigh-worthy moments, too, but it’s Owen and Lucy’s individual journeys that really hit home.” –Publishers Weekly

“Smith captures the romantic sparks that fly in unusual situations and the way love can build even when circumstances keep people apart. If you like your romances with a bit of European adventure, some New York glamour, and a lot of honest heart, this one’s for you.” -E. Lockhart, author of We Were Liars and The Disreputable History of Frankie Landau-Banks