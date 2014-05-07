The Earth Book

Written & illustrated by: Todd Parr

Format: Picture Book

Curriculum Subjects: Science: Ecology; Personal Development: Responsibility

Grade: P-1

With his signature blend of playfulness and sensitivity, Todd Parr explores the important, timely subject of environmental protection and conservation in this eco-friendly picture book which features lots of easy, smart ideas on how we can all work together to make the Earth feel good – from planting a tree and using both sides of the paper, to saving energy and reusing old things in new ways.