The Earth Book
Written & illustrated by: Todd Parr
Format: Picture Book
Curriculum Subjects: Science: Ecology; Personal Development: Responsibility
Grade: P-1
With his signature blend of playfulness and sensitivity, Todd Parr explores the important, timely subject of environmental protection and conservation in this eco-friendly picture book which features lots of easy, smart ideas on how we can all work together to make the Earth feel good – from planting a tree and using both sides of the paper, to saving energy and reusing old things in new ways.