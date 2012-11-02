The Diviners

By Libba Bray

Genre: Fantasy/Mystery

Curriculum Subjects: America, Self-Discovery, Mysteries

Grade: 10-12

Evie O’Neill has been exiled from her boring old hometown and shipped off to the bustling streets of New York City–and she is pos-i-toot-ly thrilled. New York is the city of speakeasies, shopping, and movie palaces! Soon enough, Evie is running with glamorous Ziegfield girls and rakish pickpockets. The only catch is Evie has to live with her Uncle Will, curator of The Museum of American Folklore, Superstition, and the Occult–also known as “The Museum of the Creepy Crawlies.”

When a rash of occult-based murders comes to light, Evie and her uncle are right in the thick of the investigation. And through it all, Evie has a secret: a mysterious power that could help catch the killer–if he doesn’t catch her first.

PRAISE & ACCOLADES

★ “Bray continues her winning streak with this heedlessly sprawling series starter set in Prohibition-era New York. . .It’s jake, baby.” – Booklist, starred review

★ “1920s New York thrums with giddy life in this gripping [novel]. . .The intricate plot and magnificently imagined details of character, dialogue and setting take hold and don’t let go. Not to be missed.” – Kirkus Reviews, starred review

★ “The book is engrossing, spooky, and thought-provoking.” – Library Media Connection, starred review

★ “A literary tour-de-force [that] offers grand themes, complex characters, and suspense. . . An absolutely terrific read..” – School Library Journal, starred review

★ “Everyday moments and a romance or two help lighten the mood of this creepy, dark, twisted tale of things that go bump in the night.” – VOYA, starred review

