By Lemony Snicket, illustrated by Jon Klassen

Genre: Picture Book

Curriculum Subjects: Fears, Emotions

Grade: P-1

Laszlo is afraid of the dark.

The dark lives in the same house as Laszlo. Mostly, though, the dark stays in the basement and doesn’t come into Lazslo’s room. But one night, it does.

This is the story of how Laszlo stops being afraid of the dark.

With emotional insight and poetic economy, two award-winning talents team up to conquer a universal childhood fear.

PRAISE

Charlotte Zolotow Award Winner

★ “In its willingness to acknowledge the darkness, and the elegant art of that acknowledgment, The Dark pays profound respect to the immediacy of childhood experiences.” – Booklist

★ “Kids comfortable with delicious shivers will find this an enjoyable thrill.” –BCCB

★“Fresh, kid-savvy and ultimately reassuring.” –SLJ

★“While it might not combat fear of the dark, it’s an ingenious introduction to horror movie-style catharsis, and a memorable ride on the emotional roller coaster that great storytelling creates.” –PW