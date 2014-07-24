By Sherman Alexie

Genre: Fiction

Curriculum Subject: Social Studies: Native American; Teen Life: School, Prejudice, family

Grade: 9 & Up

In his first book for young adults, bestselling author Sherman Alexie tells the story of Junior, a budding cartoonist growing up on the Spokane Indian Reservation. Determined to take his future into his own hands, Junior leaves his troubled school on the rez to attend an all-white farm town high school where the only other Indian is the school mascot. Heartbreaking, funny, and beautifully written, The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian, which is based on the author’s own experiences, coupled with poignant drawings by acclaimed artist Ellen Forney, that reflect the character’s art, chronicles the contemporary adolescence of one Native American boy as he attempts to break away from the life he was destined to live.

PRAISE

Winner of the 2007 National Book Award

Winner of the 2008 Boston Globe-Horn Book Award for Fiction

★”Junior’s narration is intensely alive.” – The Horn Book

★”Alexie nimbly blends sharp wit with unapologetic emotion in his first foray into young-adult literature.” – Kirkus Reviews

★”Alexie bounds into YA with what might be a Native American equivalent of Angela’s Ashes.” – Publishers Weekly

★“[Arnold’s] determination to both improve himself and overcome poverty, despite the handicaps of birth, circumstances, and race, delivers a positive message in a low-key manner. Alexie’s tale of self-discovery is a first purchase for all libraries.” – School Library Journal

★“Realistic and fantastical and funny and tragic – all at the same time.” – Voice of Youth Advocates

“This is a gem of a book…reading becomes more like listening to your smart, funny best friend recount his day while waiting after school for a ride home.” –The New York Times