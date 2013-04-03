By Jewell Parker Rhodes

Genre: Middle Grade

Curriculum Subject: African American Heritage, History

Grade: 3-7

Educator Guide

Ten-year-old Sugar lives on the River Road sugar plantation along the banks of the Mississippi. Slavery is over, but laboring in the fields all day doesn’t make her feel very free. Thankfully, Sugar has a knack for finding her own fun, especially when she joins forces with forbidden friend Billy, the white plantation owner’s son.

Sugar has always yearned to learn more about the world, and she sees her chance when Chinese workers are brought in to help harvest the cane. The older River Road folks feel threatened, but Sugar is fascinated. As she befriends young Beau and elder Master Liu, they introduce her to the traditions of their culture, and she, in turn, shares the ways of plantation life. Sugar soon realizes that she must be the one to bridge the cultural gap and bring the community together. Here is a story of unlikely friendships and how they can change our lives forever.

From Jewell Parker Rhodes, the author of Ninth Ward (a Coretta Scott King Honor Book and a Today show Al’s Book Club for Kids pick), here’s another tale of a strong, spirited young girl who rises beyond her circumstances and inspires others to work toward a brighter future.

PRAISE & ACCOLADES

★ “[Rhodes’] prose shines, reading with a spare lyricism that flows naturally. All Sugar’s hurt, longing, pain and triumph shine through….A magical story of hope.” — Kirkus Reviews, starred review

