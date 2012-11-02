by Chris Gall

Genre: Picture Book

Curriculum Subjects: Personal Development: Lessons, Adventure: Monsters, Personal Development: Manners, Holidays: Halloween

Grade: PreK-1st

The troublemaking students of Ms. Jenkins’ class arrive at school one day to discover a substitute creacher has come to put a stop to their monkey business! He regales them with mind-boggling stories about his former students who didn’t follow the rules: Keith the glue-eater, Zach the daydreamer, and Hank the prankster, to name a few. But even this multi-tentacled, yellow-spotted, one-eyed monster’s cautionary tales about the consequences of mischief-making can’t seem to change the students’ wicked ways until he reveals the spookiest and most surprising story of all: his own.

PRAISE

★ “This is a delicious little shocker of a picture book that ought to whip… crowd[s] of youngsters into a shrieking, laughing frenzy.” – Booklist

★ “Combines humor and a touch of magic…. certain to provide more than a few laughs.” – Kirkus Reviews

“Explosive, cinematic panels; retro Ben-Day dot patterns allude to classic funnies.” – Publishers Weekly

“Colorful and catchy… [a] gleeful cautionary tale.” – School Library Journal