Strawberry Hill

By Mary Ann Hoberman

Genre: Historical Fiction

Curriculum Subject: Social Studies: History; Personal Development: Friendship; Family Life: School

Grades: 3 – 7

When 10-year-old Allie learns that her family will be moving from a two-family home to their very own house, she’s hesitant until she finds out they will be living on a street with the magical name of Strawberry Hill. That changes everything! But strawberries aren’t the only things Allie will have to look for in her new neighborhood. As Allie struggles to find a new “best friend” and adjust to all of the changes she faces, she takes readers on her journey to make Strawberry Hill feel like home.

Download Educator Guide

PRAISE

A New York Times Editor’s Choice

★ “Highly evocative… With story lines that are simple but never simplistic and perfectly crafted chapters in which the ordinary has the opportunity to become special.” – Booklist

“[Hoberman] knows how to bring detail and language into just the right balance…to pull you into the story.” – The New York Times

“Rich details bring the period to life…This is a gentle story with the sensibility of a novel written in an earlier time.” – SLJ

“Allie’s plight will be utterly relatable to contemporary readers and the resolution is both satisfying and realistic.” – Publishers Weekly