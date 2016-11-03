Strange the Dreamer

By Laini Taylor

Genre: Young Adult Fiction

Curriculum Subject: Adventure: Magic/Fantasy

Grades: 10 & up

The dream chooses the dreamer, not the other way around—and Lazlo Strange, war orphan and junior librarian, has always feared that his dream chose poorly. Since he was five years old he’s been obsessed with the mythic lost city of Weep, but it would take someone bolder than he to cross half the world in search of it. Then a stunning opportunity presents itself, in the person of a hero called the Godslayer and a band of legendary warriors, and he has to seize his chance to lose his dream forever.What happened in Weep two hundred years ago to cut it off from the rest of the world? What exactly did the Godslayer slay that went by the name of god? And what is the mysterious problem he now seeks help in solving?

The answers await in Weep, but so do more mysteries—including the blue-skinned goddess who appears in Lazlo’s dreams. How did he dream her before he knew she existed? and if all the gods are dead, why does she seem so real?

In this sweeping and breathtaking new novel by Laini Taylor, the shadow of the past is as real as the ghosts who haunt the citadel of murdered gods. Fall into a mythical world of dread and wonder, moths and nightmares, love and carnage. Welcome to Weep.

PRAISE

★ “This has distinct echoes of Taylor’s Daughter of Smoke and Bone (2011), though ultimately it’s a cut above even that: characters are carefully, exquisitely crafted, the writing is achingly lovely, and the world is utterly real. While a cliffhanger ending will certainly have readers itching for book two, make no mistake— this is a thing to be savored.” —Booklist

★ “Gorgeously written in language simultaneously dark, lush, and enchanting, the book will leave readers eager for the next.” —Publishers Weekly

★ “It has all the rich, evocative imagery and complex world-building typical of Taylor’s best work… This outstanding fantasy is a must-purchase for all YA collections.” —School Library Journal

VIDEOS