Space Taxi Series by Wendy Mass & Michael Brawer

Archie Morningstar’s dad drives a taxi through outer space!

And with the help of a talking cat named Pockets, Archie and his dad help fight crime across the universe.

A new sci-fi chapter book series from Wendy Mass and Michael Brawer

filled with humor, adventure, and plenty of science to impress your friends and teachers.

Curriculum Subject: Adventure: Aliens/ Ghosts; Science: Astronomy/ Space/ Aviation

Grades: 1–3

Educator Guide Common Core Guide

It’s not every day a regular kid like Archie gets to wake up at midnight. But today is Take Your Kid to Work Day, and Archie is finally allowed to ride along in his dad’s taxi cab. He has been waiting eight years, eight months, and eight days for this moment to arrive. But he’s about to discover his dad is no ordinary cab driver…In fact, he drives an intergalactic space taxi! All night long, he shuttles aliens from one corner of the universe to another. And being a space taxi copilot is no easy task: Archie must steer them into wormholes, keep them from crashing into planets, deal with a very unusual cat…and save the universe from an evil mastermind!

Curriculum Subject: Adventure: Aliens/ Ghosts; Science: Astronomy/ Space/ Aviation

Grades: 1–3

Educator Guide

In the second book in this series, Archie, his dad, and Pockets fly to a planet in peril: someone is stealing the water from this underwater world! Can Archie and Pockets save the day?

Curriculum Subject: Adventure: Aliens/ Ghosts; Science: Astronomy/ Space/ Aviation

Grades: 1–3

Educator Guide

In the third book in the series, Archie, his dad, and Pockets visit a planet that resembles medieval Earth in every way but its inhabitants, who have rainbow colored hair and extra eyes. To beat the evil organization B.U.R.P., the trio must disguise themselves as aliens and rescue a princess! When Archie must act on his own, can he find the courage to save the day?

Curriculum Subject: Adventure: Aliens/ Ghosts; Science: Astronomy/ Space/ Aviation

Grades: 1–3

Educator Guide

In this fourth book in the series, Archie is taken to the criminal organization B.U.R.P.’s mothership where he must outsmart evil masterminds!

SERIES PRAISE

★ “This blend of rollicking adventure and a splash of science will make this series a hit with young readers.” – School Library Connection, starred review

★ “With wacky adventure, imaginative settings and wildly varied ETs, this series has endless potential. Archie’s sense of wonder and dedication to his newfound responsibility are inspirational. Line drawings and a trio of science facts further enhance this enjoyable interstellar romp. Its likable hero is just one reason to love this intergalactic space adventure.” – Kirkus, starred review

VIDEO