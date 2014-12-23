Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

South

South

By Patrick McDonnell

Genre: Juvenile Fiction

Curriculum Subject: Adventure: Animals, Personal Development: Friendship

Grades: P-1

When a little bird awakens to find that all of his friends and family have gone south for the winter, it takes a surprising friendship with Mooch the cat to help him find his way. This is a wordless and profoundly moving story–by the creator of the beloved comic strip Mutts–that explores being lost and found, crossing boundaries, saying goodbye, and broadening horizons.

 

Download Educator Guide

 