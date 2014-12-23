South
By Patrick McDonnell
Genre: Juvenile Fiction
Curriculum Subject: Adventure: Animals, Personal Development: Friendship
Grades: P-1
When a little bird awakens to find that all of his friends and family have gone south for the winter, it takes a surprising friendship with Mooch the cat to help him find his way. This is a wordless and profoundly moving story–by the creator of the beloved comic strip Mutts–that explores being lost and found, crossing boundaries, saying goodbye, and broadening horizons.