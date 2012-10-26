By Chris Barton, illustrated by Tom Lichtenheld

Genre: Picture Book

Curriculum subjects: Sports/Teamwork/Competition, Individuality

Grade: P-1

2010 PA Young Readers Award

Shark VS. Train! WHO WILL WIN?!

If you think Superman vs. Batman would be an exciting matchup, wait until you see Shark vs. Train. In this hilarious and wacky picture book, Shark and Train egg each other on for one competition after another, including burping, bowling, Ping Pong, piano playing, pie eating, and many more! Who do YOU think will win, Shark or Train?

★ “This is a genius concept.” — Publishers Weekly, starred review