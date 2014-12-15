by Kendall Kulper

Genre: Juvenile Fiction

Curriculum Subject: Adventure: Magic/Fantasy, Personal Development: Self-Discovery, Personal Development: Loss

Grades: 7 & up

Educator Guide

Sixteen-year-old Avery Roe wants only to take her rightful place as the witch of Prince Island, making the charms that keep the island’s whalers safe at sea, but her mother has forced her into a magic-free world of proper manners and respectability. When Avery dreams she’s to be murdered, she knows time is running out to unlock her magic and save herself.

Avery finds an unexpected ally in a tattooed harpoon boy named Tane–a sailor with magic of his own, who moves Avery in ways she never expected. Becoming a witch might stop her murder and save her island from ruin, but Avery discovers her magic requires a sacrifice she never prepared for.

PRAISE

“Debut author Kulper infuses her atmospheric novel with richly detailed descriptions of whaling in nineteenth-century New England, and through tenacious Avery’s lyrical first-person narrative, she explores poignant themes of destiny, sacrifice, and free will.” — Booklist

“The well-developed romance between Tane and Avery is searing.” — The Bulletin of the Center for Children’s Books

“As rich and dark as the ocean itself, Salt & Storm is a tour de force!…This perfect fall read will leave readers bewitched and anxious for more Kulper-penned tales.”– Romantic Times Book Reviews

“I love this book. Kulper beautifully and lovingly captures the struggles of a young, headstrong girl battling forces both natural and supernatural, and discovering through the journey the joys and searing pain of first love.” — Kathleen Kent, New York Times bestelling author of The Outcasts and The Heretic’s Daughter