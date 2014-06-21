Roomies

By Sara Zarr & Tara Altebrando

Genre: Realistic Fiction

Curriculum Subject: Family Life; Personal Development: Friendship

The countdown to college has begun.

When Elizabeth receives her freshman roommate assignment at the beginning of the summer, she shoots off an email to introduce herself and coordinate the basics: TV, microwave, minifridge. Elizabeth can’t wait to escape her New Jersey beach town and start over in California.

But Elizabeth’s note is a surprise to her roommate Lauren, who had requested a single and was counting on a little peace and quiet after a lifetime in the bosom of a VERY large family.

Over the course of the last summer before college a relationship begins that will change their lives.

Praise for Roomies

“The authors give the story big doses of humor, sensitivity, and sweetness.” –Publishers Weekly, starred review

“A resonant story perfect for any teenager going to college – or simply struggling to make peace with herself and her world.” –The Bulletin, starred review