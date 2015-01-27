Return to Me

By Justina Chen

Genre: Juvenile Fiction

Curriculum Subjects: Teen Life: Family/Relationships/Sexuality, Personal Development: Careers, Family Life: Divorce/Stepfamilies

Grade: 7-17

Rebecca Muir is weeks away from starting college-at a school chosen specifically to put a few thousand miles of freedom between Reb and her parents. But her dad’s last-minute job opportunity has her entire family moving all those miles with her! Then there’s the matter of her unexpected, amazing boyfriend, Jackson, who is staying behind on the exact opposite coast.

If that isn’t enough to deal with, Reb’s dad drops shocking, life-changing news. Reb started the year knowing exactly what her future would hold, but now that her world has turned upside down, will she discover what she really wants?

Praise & Accolades

“The author sensitively writes of the heartbreak involved in a betrayal of family without skipping any of the more gritty parts. Readers will feel the characters’ pain as they are carried along with the engaging plot line.” -School Library Journal

“Chen delivers an uplifting story of a teen whose sixth sense proves to be a blessing, not the curse she thinks…Celebrating the healing power of positive environments (exemplified by Reb’s passion for tree houses and other special spaces that can foster healing), Chen’s novel has a soothing aura that grows stronger as family members reunite and their hopes are realized.” -Publishers Weekly

“I loved it! It’s the best book you’ve written so far. Definitely my favorite one yet.” -Nancy Pearl, author of Book Lust and Book Crush