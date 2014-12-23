Reality Boy
By A.S. King
Genre: Juvenile Fiction
Curriculum Subject:
Teen Life: Family/Personal Development
Grades: 10-17
PRAISE
“A.S. King is one of the best YA authors working today. She captures the disorientation of adolescence brilliantly…. Reality Boy is finally a novel about whether you are fated to the life the world expects you to have.” (The New York Times Book Review).
* “Heart-pounding and heartbreaking…. a compulsively readable portrait of two imperfect teens learning to trust each other and themselves.” (Kirkus Reviews, starred review).
* “A nuanced portrayal….This is a story about healing.” (Publishers Weekly, starred review).
* “King’s trademarks–attuned first-person narrative, convincing dialogue, realistic language, and fitting quirkiness–connect effectively in this disturbing, yet hopeful novel.” (School Library Journal, starred review).
* “King’s writing is tighter, more focused, and better than ever….[An] intense and incredibly fresh plot.” (VOYA, starred review).
* “King offers a compelling look at possible long-term effects of reality shows…. thought-provoking and ultimately optimistic.” (Library Media Connection, starred review).
“Put down the remote and pick up Reality Boy–it’s a showstopper.” (The Horn Book).
“The hallmarks of [King’s] strong work are there: magical realism, heightened emotion, and the steady, torturous, beautiful transition into self-assured inner peace. Like Gerald, it’s wonderfully broken.” (Booklist).
“[A] smart and sympathetic story about breaking free from the world’s expectations.” (The Bulletin).
“We all know at least one teen who needs a book like this; I didn’t know I needed it until I turned the last page.” (SLJTeen).
“A.S. King is consistently badass and unflinching in her approach to tough issues, and this one is no exception.” (Book Riot).