Pirate, Viking & Scientist

By Jared Chapman

Genre: Juvenile Fiction

Curriculum Subject: Holidays: Birthdays, Adventure: Pirates, Humor: General, Personal Development: Friendship/Conflict Resolution

Grades: PreK-1

 

In this tale of a classic friendship conundrum, a determined little boy won’t rest until he proves his theory that you really can have more than one best friend!

 

Pirate is friends with Scientist. Scientist is friends with Viking. Pirate and Viking are NOT friends. What will Scientist do? Use his brain, of course! Scientist forms a hypothesis, conducts an experiment, observes his results, and tests his subjects again and again until he discovers the perfect formula for friendship.

 

PRAISE

“A clear triumph for the scientific method….as funny as it is sneakily informative.” –Kirkus Reviews

 

“The accessible text, silly premise, and simple yet accurate incorporation of scientific principles make this a unique gem for elementary collections…. This is a great read-aloud to foster discussions around the scientific process and important lessons about friendship. An excellent addition.” –School Library Journal

 

“With boisterous drawings…and a preface providing key terms in the scientific method, it’s great inspiration for classroom science units or at-home Venn-diagramming.” –Publishers Weekly

 